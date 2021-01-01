Bogia District in Madang Seen a Decline in Major Crimes

Share the News











By Martha Louis

Bogia District in Madang has seen a decline in the number of serious offenses committed in the last seven months.

Since November of last year Bogia recorded only two murder cases.

The drop in major incidents is because of the combined efforts from police, law and order committee, and community leaders in curbing illegal activities.

Bogia District has 7 regular officers with the support of eleven men working as volunteers to assist in daily police operation.

This station usually sees a lot of complaints but for the past seven months the number of incidents recorded dropped to an average of two complaints a day.

Law and Order Chairman, Paul Adani, says they have been assisting police with civil cases especially land disputes.

Adani says most incidents were related to land disputes.

The number of serious offences has dropped due to the continuous awareness by police and law and order committee members.

Law and order is also one of the priorities for Bogia DDA.

Bogia MP, Robert Naguri, says the district has supported local police to carry out its operation.

But the District does not have enough policemen and women on the ground.

The District cannot continue to engage outside police on the ground due to the cost involved.

Thus it has also worked with the village courts and councilors in dealing with illegal activities on the ground.

Bogia District is also assisting local police build its own armory and has bought three new guns with ammunition supply.