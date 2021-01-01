Bmobile opens shop in Kokopo

Share the News











Following the successful launch of its Kimbe Retail Store in April this year, bmobile is delighted to be opening its first-ever retail outlet in Kokopo, East New Britain province.

Customers based in and around Kokopo will now be able to access bmobile’s range of affordable mobile phones, tablets, MiFi devices, top up options, in-store promotions, SIM options as well as phone set-up services.

The Kokopo Retail Store is bmobile’s 17th retail outlet nationally and brings the total number of new retail outlets opened since bmobile began its nationwide retail expansion drive in November last year, to four. Other retail stores which have recently opened include Wewak, Madang and Kimbe, with more retail outlets slated for opening in other parts of the country later this year.

Bmobile’s National Marketing Manager, Devan Kula, said that expanding the company’s retail presence into new areas around the country is the best way to ensure that customers have access to bmobile products and services when they need them.

The Kokopo Retail Store is located on the first level of Building 2 in Tropicana Compound, Vunapope in Kokopo. Opening hours are: Mondays – Saturdays from 8:30 am – 4 pm.