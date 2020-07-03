Nurse Manager at the Sir Brian Bell Center for Transfusion Medicine at Port Moresby General Hospital Sister Damaris Penias said “Blood donations are always important but today, with the great need to replenish blood supplies, they are more essential than ever.”

“Blood is a major resource for any hospital and without it, we will lose many lives unnecessarily. As we know, blood cannot be manufactured artificially so for a hospital to maintain good supply, blood donations from individual donors have to be consistent to maintain the supply.”

Oil Search Foundation initiated a blood donation drive as part of their community support efforts noting that this simple act saves lives.

Executive Director of OSF, Stephanie Copus Campbell was delighted her team could help.

“While I have always given blood because I know it helps others, what I only recently discovered is that such donations help me too. They can improve overall cardiovascular health, enhance the production of new blood cells, and prevent cancer. I hope this provides an enhanced incentive for others to give regularly” Ms. Copus Campbell said.

For those interested in donating blood please visit your local blood collection sites in your own provinces to schedule a donation appointment.

For those in Port Moresby, the blood bank known as the ‘The Sir Brian Bell Center for Transfusion Medicine’ is located at the Port Moresby General Hospital at 3mile.

The centre is open from Monday to Sunday including public holidays from 8 am to 3 pm.

*Picture courtesy of Oil Seach Foundation