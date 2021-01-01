Blessed Peter ToRot statue gifted to Catholic Theological Institute

Share the News











On the 7th of July 2021, the Catholic Church in Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands commemorate the martyrdom of Blessed Peter ToRot.

Catholic Theological Institute-Bomana came alive with the reception of a Blessed Peter ToRot statue, which was donated as a token of an appreciation from Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare’s family for CTI’s participation during the State Funeral Mass.

The ceremony was simple but solemn and well-integrated. The statue was processed with a white and blue choir and statue bearers who were rhythmically accompanied by the reddish eye-catching Tolai dancers who put up a moving atmosphere of prayerful melodies in the presence of the entire faculty, staff, students, families, and friends.

The Blessed Peter ToRot statue was erected adjacent to the entrance of the Catholic Theological Institute library and hall.

Fr. Gregory Ruamana MSC, the Rector of the MSC College led the prayers and rituals which were well-integrated with the scriptural readings and intercessory prayers centered around the occasion itself.

Fr. Gregory further stressed that Blessed Peter To Rot’s courageous martyrdom has three key faith-enriching elements: Faith, Family, and Martyrdom.