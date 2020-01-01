Biden Six Electoral Votes Away from Presidency

Share the News











Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday (November 3) to decide whether incumbent Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden will be elected president, after a tumultuous four years under the businessman-turned-politician that left the country as deeply polarized as at any time in its recent history.

The most closely watched results was estimated to trickle in after 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time when polls close in states such as Georgia, though estimated that definitive national results could take days if the contest is tight.

Biden, the Democratic candidate and a career politician, who’s had a strong and consistent lead in national polls, only needs 6 more electoral votes to win. Could he be America’s next president?

Expert say, it may be days before the result is known, especially if legal challenges focused on postal ballots are accepted in the event of a tight race. There is also fear about possible unrest. Several cities are boarding up buildings in anticipation of possible protests, including around the White House and in New York City.

Source: Reuters/-AsiaVision Network