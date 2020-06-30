Bhosip Kaiwi the main suspect in the gruesome murder of Jenelyn Kennedy will be transferred to Bomana Correctional Institute.

He appeared at the Waigani Committal Court this morning escorted to the courtroom by CID officers.

One CID officer held a white cloth over his head concealing his face, the face that many have been waiting to see since the death of Jenelyn.

The courtyard was packed with families and many from the public who have been following the case.

When court went into session and submissions were made, Magistrate Tracy Ganai rejected the request by Kaiwi’s lawyers to have him remanded at the Boroko Cells.

Instead, the court upheld the Police Prosecutor’s submission to have him transferred and remanded at Bomana citing security reasons to which Kaiwi’s lawyers agreed.

The court set July 30th for the next mention. This drew criticism and anger from relatives.

Details will be aired on the National EMTV News at 6 pm tonight.