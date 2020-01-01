Bhosip Kaiwi Remains in Bomana

The Waigani National Court has dismissed an application filed by the accused killer, Bhosip Kaiwi seeking a transferal from the custody of the Correctional Service at Bomana back to the Boroko Police Station.

The application was stood down from 10 am to 1:30 pm today because Kaiwi’s lawyer was not present when the matter was first called.

Today also marked the end of Kaiwi’s 14 days of quarantine at a facility at the CS Training College and he is supposed to be transferred into the Bomana prison.

Kaiwi who is facing a Wilful Murder charge for the torture and brutal murder of his wife and mother of two Jennelyn Kennedy in June appeared with his lawyer from CS Custody.

Kaiwi’s application today was for a transferal from Bomana back to Boroko police station, a rare application involving two different jurisdictions.

The grounds on which the transferal application was filed were not stated clearly by Kaiwi’s lawyer.

However, Justice Panuel Mogish did mention in court that he understands the application was filed on grounds of insults but advised Kaiwi’s lawyer to make a proper application or apply for bail.

But the state solicitor who represented the Correctional Service and others submitted that the application was incompetent and would pre-empt the due process of the court system.

Upon dismissing the application, Justice Mogish called on the jail authorities to allow the proceedings to take its normal course and ensure the rule of law prevails within the jail premises.

Kaiwi is expected to be transferred from the Quarantine Facility into the main compound today.

Meanwhile, Jenelyn has been laid to rest at Nine Mile Public Cemetery outside Port Moresby and her family following closely the case of her accused killer.

Kaiwi’s case returns to court for his second mention on the 30th of this month.