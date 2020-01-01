Bhosip Kaiwi Given 7 Days to Work on Submission

Share the News











Waigani Committal Court Magistrate Tracy Ganai has accepted amendments made to the Police Hand-Up Brief for the case against Bhosip Kaiwi.

The amendments were the inclusion of an Interpretation Clause and the renumbering of the pages.

The Magistrate on Friday accepted the changes and gave the defendant seven days to work on his submissions.

The new submission will be based on the amended Police Hand-Up Brief.

The matter will return on the 30th of November for the Court to hear the submissions.

Bhosip Kaiwi is accused of killing his wife and has been charged with Wilful Murder.

He is currently remanded at the Bomana Correctional Facility.