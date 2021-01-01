Beu Clocks Double

Share the News











Leonie Beu is having a remarkable season on the track since moving to the United States.

Beu today clockeds two personal bests in the 200m and 400m during the NJCCA Regional VI Championships at Arknasas City, Kansas.

She clocked 24.12 soconds in the 200m heats and 54.79 seconds in the 400m.

Her previous best times were 24.77 seconds and 55.71 seconds respectively.

Beu and fellow Papua New Guinean Asila Apkup have also today assisted their team to winning the Outdoor Chamionship for the first time in 40 years.

They also won the Indoor Championship last month.