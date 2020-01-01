Better Prices to Compensate Farmers

The Government hopes to enable better prices for commodities in the country.

Prime Minister James Marape says the Government is pushing with plans of building enabling infrastrcuturer to support farmers bring their produce to markets.

And this time, he says farmers will be compensated with better price for their produce.

Speaking in Goroka recently, the Prime Minister announced the push to ensure farmers are compensated with better prices, although fluctuations in prices have disputed the efforts and discouraged farmers.

He says this time will be different.

The Prime Minister added on stating enablers of better market strategy and functioning of sectors in the agriculture landscape has been minimal.

He says despite huge investments in infrastructure over the past 10years, many produce have not reached the markets.

The Government wants to put more emphasis and build better roads, bridges, and introduce freight subsidies to assist farmers.

Agriculture Minister John Simon reiterated the need for accessibility.

He says this is crucial to attract farmers grow more cash crops to sell.

He says the Marape-Steven Government aims to realign the Agriculture sector and support the economy.