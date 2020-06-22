A mother and son reunion is on hold due to a procedural glitch.

Benjamin Rupa, a Civil Engineering Student at San Carlos University in Cebu who became homeless after schools shut down due to the Corona Virus Outbreak was denied boarding the Air Niugini chartered plane.

Benjamin is among thirteen other PNG students.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, they were refused to board the plane by Philippines Immigrations.

The PNG Embassy in the Philippines is accommodating them while it arranges with the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade to get them home.

The chartered flight left for Manila on Sunday morning with 138 Filipino Nationals on board.

It returned this morning at 4:30 am with the rest of the 119 PNG students.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade is yet to provide a detailed explanation.