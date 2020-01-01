Belden Namah: “PNG Is Nobody’s Testing Ground”

Share the News











The Leader for Opposition has expressed concern stating that PNG will not be a testing ground for any vaccine.

Commending the COVID- 19 Controller David Manning, for refusing entry off Chinese national employed by Ramu Nickel and was subjected to a certain vaccine for SARS- COVID- to trial on August 10th.

Calling on the government to obtain very clear information on what exactly is happening; Namah questioned why mine workers from PNG’s mine targeted and why they were sent back here instead of awaiting results of their trials back in China.

Adding that if China is trialing the vaccine, they must keep them for observation back in China and that PNG is not a testing ground for them.

Namah demands governments get an official statement from the Chinese government and from Ramu Nickel Company to explain this.