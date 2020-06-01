25.2 C
Port Moresby
June 2, 2020

Awareness Health News

Bel isi PNG donate Essential Equipment to Family and Sexual Violence Unit

by Lillian Keneqa200

Bel isi PNG has donated essential equipment to the Police Department to assist its COVID 19 response.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and hand sanitizers were given to the Department’s Family and Sexual Violence Units in Port Moresby.

This donation was made possible through funds raised by four local development workers who took part in a marathon in Dublin last year raising K250,000.

The quartet ran the 42km race to raise funds to support efforts addressing violence against women and children in PNG, which they then donated to Bel isi PNG.

RPNG’s National FSVU Coordinator, Chief Inspector Delilah Sandeka says the equipment will be distributed to all FSVU’s in NCD, RPNGC Sexual Offences Squad, and police stations in Central Province.

Lillian Keneqa
Lillian Keneqa (pronounced KE-NE-YA) has a degree in Journalism & Public Relations , with a Minor in English Communication from the University of Papua New Guinea. She joined the News Department as a Journalist in December, 2017. When Lillian is not Journaling, she enjoys photography, graphic designing and traveling.

