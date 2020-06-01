Bel isi PNG has donated essential equipment to the Police Department to assist its COVID 19 response.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and hand sanitizers were given to the Department’s Family and Sexual Violence Units in Port Moresby.

This donation was made possible through funds raised by four local development workers who took part in a marathon in Dublin last year raising K250,000.

The quartet ran the 42km race to raise funds to support efforts addressing violence against women and children in PNG, which they then donated to Bel isi PNG.

RPNG’s National FSVU Coordinator, Chief Inspector Delilah Sandeka says the equipment will be distributed to all FSVU’s in NCD, RPNGC Sexual Offences Squad, and police stations in Central Province.