Under the newly created JMart Helping Hand Foundation, JMart Supermarket and Patricks Transport have donated a new hospital beds to health facilities in the nation’s capital, Central province and the East New Britain province.

Located at Erima, JMart specializes in the retail sector while Patrick Transport located at Gabuta specializes in the wholesale and transport sectors.

Founder, Justin Tan says since more people have donated personnel protective equipment’s and medical drugs hence JMart wanted to help in other ways by donating new beds to hospitals and clinics which will directly assist patients comfort and well-being during their recovery process.

The 202 beds have been distributed in two halves; 101 beds to East New Britain and 101 beds to NCD and Central.

They were officially presented to Minister for Health and HIV/ AIDS, Jelta Wong who highlighted the department’s constraints in procuring beds for hospitals nationwide.

On a similar front, St John Ambulance also received a helping hand from the foundation to boost its health service in the nation’s capital with a generous donation of three stretchers.

This builds on the support Tan and the Trakpro Company give through vehicle GPS tracking service to St John all year around.

by Annette Kora, EMTV News, Port Moresby