Barrick Niugini Limited to Continue Assisting Paiam Hospital

Barrick Niugini Limited the major shareholder of the Porgera Joint Venture has announced it will continue to provide financial assistance to support the continued operation of the Paiam District Hospital, following reports that the Hospital had not received adequate Government funding and would have to cease operations.

A cheque to the value of K800,000 was presented to the Hospital staff led by General Surgeon Dr Jerry Hoga who thanked Barrick. Dr Hoga stating a lot of the hospital’s equipment and drugs were sourced from outside Porgera.

BNL Executive Managing Director, Mr Tony Esplin said despite having no current revenue from Porgera Mine, BNL will continue to provide financial assistance to ensure that the hospital can continue to operate for the remainder of the year.

Porgera Mine is currently put on a care and maintenance program while awaiting talks to be finalized on the future of the mine.