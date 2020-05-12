Bad Roads Plague Madang

Madang residents are questioning why the poor state of the town roads has not been addressed.

Most residents EMTV interviewed expressed concern over the lack of attention given by both Madang District and Provincial government in sealing the roads.

They say there has been little effort put into fixing the roads for almost three years.

Most residents here in Madang complain over the state of both the main town roads and feeder roads.

Nearly Every road section section has potholes and bad drainage. It’s become a painful experience for residents, drivers and businesses.

Drivers say it is uncomfortable and stressful to drive on these roads every day. Taxpayers are irritated over the worsening road conditions. As it also leads to the wear and tear of their vehicles.

Forcing them to spend more money to repair their vehicles.

The Madang Chamber of Commerce and Industry had also raised similar sentiments with the local Member, Bryan Kramer, during the chamber’s meeting held last week.

Madang MP, Bryan Kramer, says the District currently has K22.5million and would use K6million out of that money to buy equipment.

This will help Madang District use its own equipment and manpower to save costs and bring quality outcomes.

According to the local member, town roads are provincial and national government roads and it is not the District’s responsibility to seal these roads.

The District deals with rural District Roads only. Meantime, a two-lane development of the main roads in Madang was put on hold due to COVID19 pandemic in the country.

Kramer says for now any other issues apart from roads and law and order are not his priority

By Martha Louis, EMTV News, Madang