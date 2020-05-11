Australia Supplies More Testing Kits

380 more GeneXpert Kits arrived in the country this morning from Australia.

This is part of the Australian Government’s effort in assisting Papua New Guinea against the COVID 19 threat.

The GeneXpert kit will enhance testing capabilities to understand if there is community transmissions or COVID 19 cases around the country.

At around 11am this morning, the Royal Australian Air Force C27-J carrying supplies and additional personnel from the Australian Defense Force touched down at the Jackson’s International airport.

The shipment included 12,000 rapid test kits, and 380 more GeneXpert tests, the first batch of which arrived last week.

The supplies are part of Australia’s wide-ranging package of support to the PNG Government to prepare for and respond to COVID-19, which already accounts for over PGK67 million reprioritised from existing commitments.

Health Minister Jelta Wong says the medical supplies will be repacked and redistributed to provinces according to officials at NOC19.

Wong is adamant the supplies will assist PHA’s around the country.

The flight also brought four Australian Defense Force personnel who, after completing 14 days of isolation, will support the Papua New Guinea Defense Force prepare for and mitigate any outbreak.

Governments of China and other development partners will also be assisting with more PPE’s and medical supplies this month.

Prime Minister James Marape says the Government will welcome all these efforts as it fights against the deadly pandemic.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr, EMTV News, Port Moresby