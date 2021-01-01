28.7 C
Port Moresby
July 23, 2021

Featured News Rugby League Sport

Australia and New Zealand withdraw from 2021 Rugby League World Cup

by EMTV Online407
Share the News

Australia and New Zealand have announced they are withdrawing from the 2021 Rugby League World Cup citing player safety concerns.

The tournament is set to be held in the UK between 23rd October and 27 November but both the Australian Rugby League and New Zealand Rugby League requested if the tournament would be postponed until 2022 to minimise the risk of players contracting COVID-19.

The withdrawal of these two heavyweight countries is a massive blow to the tournament, as Australia is the reigning champions and the most successful country in Rugby League World Cup history.

EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

Opposition Questions Missing K50 Million TFF Funds

EMTV Online

Pacific Games: Increase in crime sends out negative signals

EMTV Online

Six Suspects Charged for Beack Cat Track Attack

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!