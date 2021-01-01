Australia and New Zealand withdraw from 2021 Rugby League World Cup

Share the News











Australia and New Zealand have announced they are withdrawing from the 2021 Rugby League World Cup citing player safety concerns.

The tournament is set to be held in the UK between 23rd October and 27 November but both the Australian Rugby League and New Zealand Rugby League requested if the tournament would be postponed until 2022 to minimise the risk of players contracting COVID-19.

The withdrawal of these two heavyweight countries is a massive blow to the tournament, as Australia is the reigning champions and the most successful country in Rugby League World Cup history.