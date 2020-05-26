All Elementary Schools in Yangoru Saussia District will undergo an audit that will measure the level of education output in all four LLGs.

A check and balance will also be conducted on all teachers teaching in the registered elementary schools to ensure they are certificated to teach early childhood learning.

The audit is an initiative introduced by the Yangoru District Development Authority to improve the level of education output starting at the early stages of child learning.

During a district visit to Numindogum Elementary School in the Numbo LLG, local MP Richard Maru spoke of the district’s plan in improving the quality of education within Yangoru Saussia.

Numindogum Elementary has close to two hundred students enrolled for the 2020 academic year and has only resumed classes following the State of Emergency Restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the resumption of the academic year, the DDA will conduct an audit at all elementary schools to establish the level of academic performances in all elementary schools in the district.

Following the audit on the academic performance, all elementary coordinators have been asked to check and ensure teachers are qualified to teach in elementary school.

A double classroom and a staff office were also opened by local MP Richard Maru.

He challenged the students to improve their output in all the four main subjects taught at the elementary level.

By Theckla Gunga, EMTV News.