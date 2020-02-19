AU$2.5 Miliion Grant for Kompiam Hospital

The Kompiam District Hospital in Enga Province is fortunate to receive total direct funding of $2.5 Million Australian dollars (K5.7 million), for a five year period by the Australian Government.

Australian High Commissioner to PNG, Bruce Davis made this commitment recently to continue the good relationship between Australia and PNG.

Every year for the next five years, they have committed to provide $500,000 Australian dollars to complete building the hospital.

Mr. Davis said the district hospital is an inspiration to many people, as it provides rural health to thousands of unfortunate people.

Davis said the $500, 000 grant is given as a security for a longer period of time, to engage in a long term relationship with the rural health community.

There will be more support coming in to build nurses’ accommodation to train them, and also for it to be a teaching hospital.

The grant is a core contribution to further develop the district hospital.

Administered by the long serving rural health doctor in Kompiam, Dr David Mills, donor agencies have seen his potential in developing the hospital, as well as providing rural health care services.

Dr Mills said the Kompiam Ambum electorate of Enga Province has not seen a lot of development, which forces the locals to resort to fighting when they see that there is no future for them.

He also said that there is a need for more rural health doctors and nurses.

Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas acknowledged the work of the medical staff in Kompiam, and said to continue to partner with Australia to see tangible development.

’’One day we will become an education and health hub of PNG, your Excellency, your funding will fulfill some of our visions to develop Enga, ’’ says Sir Peter Ipatas.

Kompiam hospital has advanced facilities such as the X-Ray system that sends images straight to the computer; it has a morgue, ventilated wards, and modern operating theatres and uses solar power.

By Vasinatta Yama – EM TV News, Mt Hagen