30 C
Port Moresby
May 13, 2020

News Sport

Athletes Keep Busy during Lockdown doing Fitness Videos

by Elijah Lavett188

The State of Emergency in Papua New Guinea is still in effect, but with restrictions slowly being lifted with the return to the new normal there is a lot of anticipation to see how sports will be played amid the Global pandemic guidelines.

Since the second week of March all sporting venues under the Papua New Guinea Sports Foundation have been closed.

With all sports activities restricted under the State of Emergency.

With venues closed athletes are being forced to train individually in some cases, for some athletes also they have been uploading videos to keep athletes and the public occupied.

Most sports competitions are looking toward June and July to start their competitions.

