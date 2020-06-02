About 3million assets and medical equipment to assist COVID-19 exercise in Samarai Murua District of Milne Bay have arrived.

The assets and medical equipment arrived safely after departing Port Moresby last week.

Samarai Murua MP Isi Henry Leonard says this effort is to address COVID 19 efforts and also improve health services to the people.

The assets include outboard boats, motors, ambulance, Toyota Landcruiser, and medical equipment.

The District has commenced distributing the medical equipment.