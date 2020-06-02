28 C
Port Moresby
June 2, 2020

Awareness News Southern

Assets and Medical Equipment for COVID-19 Exercise in Samarai Arrives

by EMTV Online82

About 3million assets and medical equipment to assist COVID-19 exercise in Samarai Murua District of Milne Bay have arrived.

The assets and medical equipment arrived safely after departing Port Moresby last week.

Samarai Murua MP Isi Henry Leonard says this effort is to address COVID 19 efforts and also improve health services to the people.

The assets include outboard boats, motors, ambulance, Toyota Landcruiser, and medical equipment.

The Toyota Landcruiser

The District has commenced distributing the medical equipment.

EMTV Online
EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

Brian Bell Group Donates to Hanuabada Fire Victims

EMTV Online

Parkop on PNGDF, police stand-off

EMTV Online

Analysing the 2012 National Health Accounts

Eric Haurupma
error: Content is protected !!