Aspiring Entrepreneurs in Kimbe Undergo SME Training

Share the News











Forty aspiring entrepreneurs in Kimbe participated in the long-awaited Kimbe SME / Financial Literacy Program over the weekend.

The opening module introduced the ideals of an entrepreneur with lessons on finding sound business ideas, setting strong entrepreneurial foundations, growing the enterprise, and also highlighted few trending issues affecting SME growth and how entrepreneurs can overcome them.

The Participants have expressed satisfaction with the program and praised the facilitator for providing a unique platform to enlighten them on the epitome of entrepreneurial success.

Program facilitator, Lamang Business Consultants said it rewarding to see that the program had added value to aspiring entrepreneurs to tap into business opportunities for wealth creation and financial success.

The SME program will continue this coming Saturday and the next two consecutive Saturdays with lessons on Money Management, Bookkeeping & Financial Reporting and Developing a Winning Mindset respectively.

Registration spaces are still open for other interested participants to join this coming Saturday 5th of June.

A similar program will be hosted in Bialla next Month.

Registration for Bialla SME / Financial Literary program is now open and that interested participants are urged to call Lamang Business Consultants on 79918016 or 78528835 to secure spaces in advance.