Aspiring athletes vying for spots on Athletics PNG team

by EMTV Online
The PNG Air Grand Prix Series currently underway at Sir John Guise stadium.

The PNG Air Grand Prix Series is an elite-level competition aimed principally at those athletes vying for places in teams to international events next year.

The program also caters to those national athletes participating in events for which there are not many competitors and is also a talent ID exercise for those events.

Athletes from all over the country flew to Port Moresby with the hope to make the Athletics PNG team.

These athletes will be participating in various track and field events from sprints: 100 meter, 200 meter and 400 meter dash; 800 meter, 1500 meter, 3000 meter, 5000 meter, Triple Jump, High Jump, Shot Put, Javelin, Discus, Hammer throw, 400 meter hurdles and the relays: 4×100 meter and 4×400 meter relay.

The series kicked off yesterday and will end on Monday 5th July 2021.

This is first of its two part Grand Prix Series.

