Twenty-six students from AROB studying at a community nursing college on Karkar Island in Madang had to leave the school after their lives were threatened by locals.

Student Rep, Joy Toba, says they had to leave under police escort after two AROB students were attacked by the principal’s brother over allegations of a boy-girl relationship.

Toba adds armed locals have tried to attack them since last Saturday’s incident forcing her to move 26 AROB students out of the island to mainland Madang.

On Thursday evening Madang PPC, Superintendent, Manzuc Rubiang, with a team of officers escorted the students back to the mainland.

The 26 students, mostly females, had to abandon their studies and return to AROB after receiving threats from the college principal and the locals.

The students say a male and a female student from AROB were injured after they were attacked by a local after he suspected them of having a relationship.

The local is the school principals’ brother who had no relationship nor any connection with the two AROB students he attacked last Saturday.

Student Rep, Joy Toba, explains the two students were sharing a packet of biscuits after the male student who was attacked missed dinner at the school’s mass.

Superintendent Manzuc Rubiang, says a further investigation will be carried out once the students’ safety is guaranteed.

The Seventh Day Adventist and four-square churches assisted with boat and accommodation for the students.

Their arrangement back to AROB now lies with the AROB government and the Madang provincial administration.

The Student Rep also acknowledged the Madang provincial government, police, AROB members, and the two churches in getting them out of Karkar Island.

By Martha Louis, EMTV News – Madang.