AROB Police Officers Undergone Training in Preparation for ABG Elections

45 police officers from Buka, Arawa, and Buin police stations participated in three policing workshops in preparation for the upcoming elections.

The International Committee of the Red Cross or ICRC and the PNG Red Cross Society in Bougainville are working with the Bougainville Police Service to train officers in critical areas like international policing standards and first aid.

While the first-aid sessions were delivered by the PNGRCS team in Bougainville, the police workshops were partially conducted virtually by ICRC staff in Port Moresby.

PNG ICRC Head of Mission Dominik Urban says it is important that the Bougainville Police are aware of the international policing standards and take away the most relevant parts from these training sessions, especially during the times of elections.