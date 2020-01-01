AROB MP Referred for Alleged Misconduct in Office

The Ombudsman Commissioner has referred the member for Makis Constituency, Hon. John Vianney Kepas, from the South Bougainville Region of the Bougainville House of Representatives to the Public Prosecutor for alleged misconduct in office.

In an investigation by The Ombudsman Commission Mr Kepas was given the opportunity to be heard, however, he failed to respond.

Having deliberated on the matter, and based on the Organic Laws on the Duties and Responsibilities of Leadership, they have established that there is a prima facie case that Mr Kepas is guilty of misconduct in office.

As Election Campaign in Bougainville intensifies, Mr Kepas is vying to hold on to his seat.

He has been notified by the Ombudsman Commission on the referral.