Another Road Link to Connect Southern & Western Highlands

Two members of Parliament have come together to launch an impact project that will benefit their electorates.

Member for Imbongu Pila Ninigi and Member for Tambul Nebilyer, Win Bakri jointly launched the Ialibu to Tambul Highway project last weekend.

The Ialibu to Tambul Road is approximately a 49km stretch of road that starts at Kaka in Imbonggu District, Southern Highlands and connects to Tambul Station in the Western Highlands Province.

It was once the main highway connecting the rest of mainland PNG to Southern Highlands and Hela in the colonial days but was neglected and abandoned once the existing alternative route was constructed.

The Ialibu to Tambul Road will be constructed in phases, including installation of several bridges and culverts.

This project once completed will open up services to reach the rural population.

A population of more than 30, 000 people will benefit from this road project, jointly funded by the National Government, Imbongu and Tambul Nebilyer District Development Authorities.

Farmers in the two districts are happy they will transport their produces to markets in towns.

Most of the farmers are involved in potato and broccoli farming.

They have been transporting their produce by walking distances over the last 30 years when the road was abandoned.

Local health centres and schools in the two districts were also closed after public servants left due to the poor road condition.

The completion of this road project will bring back services and relieve the local farmers worries.

Tambul Nebilyer MP, Win Bakri Daki encouraged the locals to open up their land for services to reach them.

The contract was awarded to local contractor, Aiye Transport and Construction Limited.

Road work commenced immediately after launching. It starts at Kotol Junction with two teams. One team will work towards Kaka junction whilst the other team works towards Tukupangi and on to Piambil, and continues towards Kerepia and Yaware Junction.