Aniani Assists Local Gavuone Farmers

The Central Provincial government continues to assist Central Province farmers in buying their fresh produce, through its business arm – Aniani Corporation.

Central farmers have been faced with the problem of finding transport to the markets and then the harassment and intimidation at the markets in the city.

Hence the idea, to buy produce from local farmers, in doing so reducing struggles faced by farmers in the city markets.

The Corporation visited Gavuone village in the Abaul District over the weekend to buy fresh produce which they will later re-sell to businesses in Port Moresby.

Central Governor Robert Agarobe says this is part of the provincial ‘SMART PLAN’ to help keep its citizens safe by preventing movement into Port Moresby especially when COVID-19 cases are increasing in the city.