Andrew Stone Passes On

One of the sports personality in Papua New Guinea has passed on, early hours of yesterday.

Andrew Stone, son of Taekwando legend Jamuga stone was the head trainer of central Dabaris rugby league club until his untimely passing.

Condolence messages flooded social media after family members posted of his passing.

According to the official post by the Dabaris club, Andrew’s contribution to the club was invaluable. He brought with him a very strong work ethic and rugby league knowledge.

Andrew’s passion for sports took him places…one of which was as a development officer attached to the Australian Government-funded program, the league Bilong Laif…

Part of his efforts to help in tackling social issues amongst young people, he established a team called Toks mixed dogs…from the suburb of Tokarara…where, he currently resides.

Born in 1981, Andrew stone has passed at a tender age of 39.

Andrew will surely be missed by the sporting community in Papua New Guinea.