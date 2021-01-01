Alleged Offenders Charged with One Count of Willful Murder

Share the News











By Vasinatta Yama

Dr. Simon Temo and two of his accomplishes 27-year-old Ken Paul, and 42-year-old Nombe Kasu were charged with one count of Wilful murder each for the murder of Imelda Tubi Tiamanda.

The trio appeared before Magistrate Leonard Mesmin at the Mt Hagen Committal Court today.

They will be remanded at Baisu Prison while waiting their court hearings.

According to the police summary of facts, the first defendant, Dr. Temo admitted to two police officers on duty at the Mendi-Hagen border at Kagul bridge, that he killed his wife, and was on his way from Mendi down to Mt Hagen, to dump the body.

He also offered both policemen K100, 000 each to help him dump the wrapped body of late Imelda.

However, the police officers tricked the three men, and brought them to Mt Hagen, while alerting other policemen who waited for them to make the arrest.

Dr. Temo today requested the court to grant him three of his basic rights, access to food, water, and shelter and asked if the case can be transferred to Mendi, his hometown.

He said the incident happened in Mendi and suggested for the case to be heard there.

He also said that the family of the deceased reside in Mt Hagen, and it would be dangerous for him to be remanded at Baisu.

Magistrate Leonard Mesmin told Dr. Temo to seek legal representation on that matter.

The committal court also told him that some of his basic rights have been taken away, and for such charges, he can file a bail application at the National Court.

Police have been given three months to complete their hand-up brief for the committal court to decide if there is sufficient evidence to commit the case for trial at the National Court.