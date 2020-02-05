Air NZ flight departs Wuhan

At 6:45am New Zealand Time, an Air NZ flight leaving Wuhan city, carried 190 passengers, that included 98 citizens and permanent residents from New Zealand, 23 Australia, and 69 foreign nationals from the Pacific Island countries including Papua New Guinea.

The flight, organized by the Government of New Zealand,is scheduled to land in Auckland around 6pm this evening.

In the statement released by the NZDFAT, Some passengers chose not to catch the flight and took themselves off the manifest earlier today.

About 60 did not arrive at the airport (without notice).

The statement also saying that no registrants were unable to board due to documentation and check-in processes.

A single person, however, was stopped from boarding by Chinese authorities at the health pre-screening check.

Upon arrival, all passengers, apart from the Australian passengers, will be in isolation in Whangaparaoa, with Australian passengers on arrival into Auckland to be transferred directly to a flight to Australia.

Chinese airports outside the Hubei Province remain open and the New Zealand Department of Foreign Affairs and trade is encouraging New Zealanders to directly contact airlines and travel companies who can provide information on the options. Travellers should also be mindful of the travel restrictions in place in some countries. These include bans on travellers transiting China.