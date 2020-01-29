Air Niugini works closely with authorities to implement measures against Coronavirus

Air Niugini is working closely with the National Government and stake holders in the country, as well as those from the three entry points in Hong Kong, Singapore and Manila, to implement measures to mitigate the coronavirus risk.

As per the Government’s latest directive, Air Niugini will not uplift passengers who have been to Wuhan city or Hubei province during the last three weeks from any of the above three entry ports. However, there are no other restrictions on travel to PNG from any Asian port.

Air Niugini does not operate direct flights to or from mainland China.

For passengers travelling out of Singapore, Hong Kong and Manila, or transiting through these airports, there are full quarantine screenings and checks being carried out by authorities at these respective airports to clear passengers. A similar set up has been put in place at the international terminal in Port Moresby by our Health and Quarantine authorities to monitor passengers from Asia and to collect the health declaration forms that are being provided.

Coronavirus spreads from an infected person’s respiratory secretions, for example through coughing. The common signs and symptoms include, runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat and fever.

Some basic steps to avoid the virus include :

• Regular hand washing with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitizers

• Avoiding close contact with individuals who are sick

• Avoiding animals (alive or dead), animal markets, and products that come from animals (such as uncooked meat)

• Remaining at home when individuals have symptoms such as a persistent cough, fever, diarrhea, and chills

• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces

By Corporate Communications Department