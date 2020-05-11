Air Niugini has advised that they have resumed operation to nearly all domestic ports while still applying health and safety measures as the State of Emergency orders.

In a Media statement Air Niugini advised that it has scheduled services to the border ports of Daru, Kiunga, Vanimo, Buka and Wewak but will require the SOE Controller’s approval in advance.

Meanwhile Tabubil and Lihir airports remain closed to scheduled passenger flights.

Internationally Air Niugini says they are maintaining flights to Cairns, Brisbane and Singapore. Out bounding flights to these three ports do not require approval.

While inbound flights are now open for sale; inbound passengers still require the Controller’s approval and evidence of 14 day hotel accommodation at an approved quarantine hotel, prior to being able to check-in.