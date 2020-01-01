Air Niugini Resumes Jet Services to Mt Hagen

Share the News











Air Niugini has recommenced Fokker jet services to Mount Hagen, Western Highlands Province starting Tuesday 20th October 2020.

Air Niugini in a statement said for the last sixteen months, the runway at Kagamuga airport was restricted to Dash-8 turboprop aircraft to allow National Airports Corporation(NAC) to complete upgrade and maintenance work on the runway and taxiways. This work is now complete.

Air Niugini’s Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Bruce Alabaster said “Mount Hagen is the largest transport and economic hub for the Highlands region, and during the runway maintenance works our Dash-8 aircraft have been restricted to carrying as few as 20 passengers per flight. Our Fokker jet aircraft can carry up to 100 passengers, aiding the movement of people and of much needed necessities in terms of health, education and infrastructure materials to drive the governments’ agenda on economic growth and delivery of services to the wider rural communities”

Mr Alabaster continued “Air Niugini will operate up to four flights to Mount Hagen every day using our Fokker 100 jets, thereby offering the fastest, smoothest, and most comfortable flights for our customers. “

Air Niugini has continuously provided services to Mount Hagen throughout the difficult runway maintenance period despite losing money on the route.

Air Niugini thanked the people of Western Highlands and the travelling public for their patience over and were delighted to be able to provide a greater capacity and reliability of services that customers deserve.

Air Niugini continues to operate with strict health and safety measures in place including temperature testing of all passengers and providing face masks and hand sanitiser to ensure air travel is safe.