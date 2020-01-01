Air Niugini Resume Flights to Tari Airport

Share the News











Air Niugini will resume flights to Tari airport in Hela Province commencing next Monday.

Link PNG, a subsidiary of Air Niugini, suspended services to Tari in July 2019 to allow for the major upgrade works to the runway by National Airports Corporation.

Now with the runway upgrade works completed, Link PNG in a statement said they are pleased to be able to restore services to Tari and the surrounding communities once again.

Prime Minister James Marape is expected to be amongst the first people to land on the Tari runway when he travels to Tari tomorrow to celebrate independence in his District.

Link PNG will be operating three weekly direct flights between Port Moresby and Tari, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, using their Dash-8 aircraft.