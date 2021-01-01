Air Niugini continues training on dangerous goods

Share the News











Air Niugini continues to offer Dangerous Goods training to external clients under the airline’s Part 141 training organization, through the Civil Aviation Safety Authority’s, Civil Aviation Rule Part 92, Standard Aviation Training Certificate.

The training is being offered at Air Niugini’s Training Centre at 7mile here in Port Moresby. Last week, saw yet another group complete their week-long training. The group comprised of participants from Hevi Lift PNG, Puma Energy (Aviation), Daru Hospital (shipment of Infectious substances), and Unitech Lae (Chemical Safety Department).

Dangerous goods are articles or substances that pose hazards to health, safety, property, and environment and are listed in the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Dangerous Goods Regulations.

Air Niugini’s Non-Technical Training Instructor, Martin Tugano who normally conducts DG training explained that dangerous goods can be flammable liquids, explosives, radioactive materials, dangerous chemicals, infectious substances (Covid-19, TB, Polio cultures or samples) compressed gases, poisons, and aerosols among others that pose high risks to the airlines, passengers, and crew.

Tugano said “Dangerous Goods, especially hidden DGs like lithium batteries, aerosols, paints, mercury, human or animal blood or body samples and tissues must be carefully checked and packed in accordance with regulations before they are airlifted.”

He said transportation of dangerous goods by air is very restricted because of the pressure, temperature, and vibrations experienced during air transport, and therefore, it is important that companies who deal with dangerous goods need to undergo this training to help them understand what DGs are and how they can safely prepare them for transportation.

“All parties involved, freight forwarders, shippers, those sending and also those receiving the goods need to understand the requirements.”

Tugano also emphasized that passengers must comply and answer airline’s dangerous goods safety questions during check-in. These questions are necessary so that any risk to the aircraft and its passengers and crew posed by hidden dangerous goods is eliminated or minimized on the ground rather than in the air.

There was positive feedback from participants emphasizing that they have learned a lot of new things during the week-long training.

Solomon Bulu from Unitech Lae said, “It was an eye-opener, I learned a lot of new things. I will use the skills and knowledge gained here once I am back on the job”.

Jesse Wangoa from HeviLift said “Although the training was intense, it was very helpful and worth the money spent. The instructor is very knowledgeable on the subject matter.”

Apart from the training on dangerous goods by Air Transport, Air Niugini also conducts training on Dangerous Goods by sea transport (IMDG Code).

Air Niugini has trained many nationals and expatriates in all sectors, mostly targeting mining, exploration, airlines, freight forwarders, packers, and chemical manufacturing companies.

“We have highly qualified instructors who can deliver these training programs tailored to your company’s needs. We can also provide on-site training if you have more than 10 participants,” Tugano concluded.