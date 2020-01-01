25 C
Port Moresby
July 17, 2020

Air Niugini Announces More Domestic Flights

by Theckla Gunga16

National Flag Carrier Air Niugini has announced an increase in domestic flights to most airports in which flights were restricted during the State of Emergency.

They include Buka, Boram, Daru, and Vanimo airports which will see at least five flights into these airports on a weekly basis starting today.

Air Niugini Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Alabaster said the airline is responding to passenger demands as it builds on its normal schedules.

Other domestic services include the restoration of Fokker 70 jet servicers to Kavieng via Hoskins and increased flights from 28 to 32 flights per week between Port Moresby and Lae.

Meanwhile, flights into Mt Hagen and Kokopo will continue to be operated by Q400 or Dash-8 aircraft whilst the National Airport Corporation upgrades the runways at these two airports.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

