Air Niugini Announces More Domestic Flights

National Flag Carrier Air Niugini has announced an increase in domestic flights to most airports in which flights were restricted during the State of Emergency.

They include Buka, Boram, Daru, and Vanimo airports which will see at least five flights into these airports on a weekly basis starting today.

Air Niugini Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Alabaster said the airline is responding to passenger demands as it builds on its normal schedules.

Other domestic services include the restoration of Fokker 70 jet servicers to Kavieng via Hoskins and increased flights from 28 to 32 flights per week between Port Moresby and Lae.

Meanwhile, flights into Mt Hagen and Kokopo will continue to be operated by Q400 or Dash-8 aircraft whilst the National Airport Corporation upgrades the runways at these two airports.