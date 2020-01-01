25 C
Port Moresby
July 27, 2020

Crime Highlands News News Bulletin

Agreement Forged to Move Low Risk Prisoners to Tari

by Jack Lapauve Jnr.302

Correctional Service Commissioner Stephen Pokanis has agreed to the request of having low risk detainees from other correctional institutions in the Highlands moved into Hawa Correctional Institution in Tari, Hela Province.

This agreement was reached at a meeting between the Hela Administration and Correctional Service on Thursday.

Provincial Administrator William Bando is optimistic that Hawa CIS facility will be reopened before the end of this year.

Bando also assured Commissioner Pokanis of the continued support of the Hela Provincial Administration in supporting the Hawa facility.

The Hawa prison has been closed for more than 20 years.

