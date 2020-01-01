Aging Police in West Sepik

Share the News











The West Sepik Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Moses Ibsagi is calling on District Development Authorities in the Province to ensure Government services like health and education is improved.

He said this is the main contributing factor young policemen are not eager to work in remote Districts.

The PPC made these remarks following social media backlashing, questioning the presence of the police in Nuku District.

People from Nuku who have access to social media, bombarded the Facebook Page, Nuku Electorate Beyond 2012, with frustrating comments on the state of development in the District and the lack of police presence.

This comes after two men were shot dead, at point blank range by criminals that held up the PMV they were travelling on.

The incident occurred at Wamarau, a village bordering East and West Sepik.

On board the PMV, were men, women and children from Nuku, on their way to Maprik Town, with the little Vanilla and cash they had.

All those items were taken from them by the criminals.

The PPC sends his condolences to the families of the two men that were shot and asked the people to leave the investigation to police.

He said police reinforcement will be sent from Vanimo to help with the investigation.

As police investigations into the attack continues, many people who frequent the Nuku and Drekikir part of the Sepik highway have suggested having several police posts along this part of the Sepik Highway.

Nuku District currently has twelve positions available, but only three regular policemen serving the entire District.

The PPC said the current police workforce in West Sepik Province is also aging.

“Young policemen are eager to work in remote Districts but once they have families, they choose towns that have easy access to health care and better level of education. They simply want the best for their children.