30 C
Port Moresby
July 28, 2020

News Southern

Accident leaves 2 Dead and Several in Critical Condition

by Annette Kora37

A nasty mass casualty incident took place last night.

A vehicle, which looked to be like a warehouse cargo truck plunged 300 meters down a cliff at Tokarara along the Koura highway.

It is still unclear on what state the driver was in the time of the incident.

EMTV was at the scene this morning to capture what was left of the remnants of the crashed vehicle which was already up in flames at the bottom of the cliff.

PNG’s reliable ambulance service, St John was on the scene last night with six ambulances and a paramedic commander to treat and transport 14 people to the hospital.

Unfortunately, two people were pronounced dead on the scene while several are in critical condition and fighting for their lives.

This is a developing story and facts surrounding the circumstances of this incident are still being established.

EMTV will bring you a more detailed report in our 6 pm bulletin.

 

Annette Kora

Related posts

NHC Issues Titles to 800 Owners

EMTV Online

South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu urge Students to Concentrate with Studies

Lucy Kopana

ICT Players Urged to Ensure Rural Internet Access by 2020

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!