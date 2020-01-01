Accident leaves 2 Dead and Several in Critical Condition

A nasty mass casualty incident took place last night.

A vehicle, which looked to be like a warehouse cargo truck plunged 300 meters down a cliff at Tokarara along the Koura highway.

It is still unclear on what state the driver was in the time of the incident.

EMTV was at the scene this morning to capture what was left of the remnants of the crashed vehicle which was already up in flames at the bottom of the cliff.

PNG’s reliable ambulance service, St John was on the scene last night with six ambulances and a paramedic commander to treat and transport 14 people to the hospital.

Unfortunately, two people were pronounced dead on the scene while several are in critical condition and fighting for their lives.

This is a developing story and facts surrounding the circumstances of this incident are still being established.

EMTV will bring you a more detailed report in our 6 pm bulletin.