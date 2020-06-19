A teacher in the Western Province walked 145 kilometers to seek medical care for himself and obtain medical supplies for his community.

Gash Yamata is the Head Teacher of Dimisisi Primary School a remote school in Morehead in the South Fly District.

When he heard that the Aerial Health Patrols, a health initiative of PNG Sustainable Development Program was visiting Morehead Health Center he walked for three days to get there.

Mr. Yamata says as a result of the lockdown, many people living along the border are struggling to find food.

Seeking food is one of the main reasons people have continued to move across the border despite the SOE orders.

The SDP team brought in face masks, drugs, vaccines, soap, snake bite bandages, and anti-venom.

The facility had not had a snake anti-venom in over 20 years.

He said community health education is one of the most important tools to educate the village people but many South Fly communities have missed out.