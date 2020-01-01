25 C
November 6, 2020

A New Barge for Pomio District

by Edwin Fidelis573
Pomio District in East New Britain province is expecting the arrival of MV Pomio, a new vessel purchased by the district in 2018.

Pomio MP, Elias Kapavore says the vessel cost the district more than K5 million to get from a dealer in South Korea.

The vessel was transported to the Philippines for modifications and has since remained there due to the global port restrictions spurred by COVID-19.

Mr. Kapavore says the purchase of the vessel was prompted by ongoing concerns raised by Pomio people, who are continuously facing mobility problems between the district and Kokopo town.

Pomio is one of the remote districts in the province with limited road access and unreliable shipping services.

The only affordable means of transport from Kokopo to the district headquarters at Palmalmal is on a six hours boat ride.

Kapavore says the vessel, MV Pomio is expected to be commissioned and begin its operation by the 14th of November.

The vessel has a capacity of 194 passenger seats, and can also ferry cars and general cargoes and fuel, and will service coastal areas in Pomio, West New Britain, and Morobe Province.

Edwin Fidelis
is EMTV's correspondent based in Kokopo, East New Britain. He has been with EMTV for four years covering social issues, crime, politics, development and business stories for news and documentary programs. Edwin graduated from Divine Word University in 2013 with a Bachelor in Communication Arts and Journalism.

