A Day in a Wildlife Keeper’s shoes

The Nature Park has nine (9) Wildlife Keepers within its Life Sciences Department, who look after more than 550 animals under the professional, experienced, and watchful eyes of the Port Moresby Nature Park’s Curator Brett Smith and Wildlife Manager Ishimu Bebe.

Among the nine (9) Wildlife keeper is Rebecca Gaimbili. A young lass from the East Sepik Province who at 27 years old envisions a life dedicated to protecting PNG’s wildlife through her role as a Wildlife Keeper.

Rebecca Gaimbili. POMNP MEDIA

Rebecca obtained her early childhood, primary and secondary school education back in her home district of Maprik in the East Sepik Province before moving to Port Moresby in 2014 when she was selected for University studies at the University of Papua New Guinea. Rebecca specialises in the field of Environment Science and has since believed that it is her calling to work among nature and the animals at the Port Moresby Nature Park when she started her role as a Wildlife Keeper in May 2019.

Anyone who walks through the Park between 9am and 10am daily might just catch a glimpse of Rebecca, pushing a wheelbarrow around the park with buckets of fresh fruit to feed her beloved winged animals. Rebecca is a bird keeper and shares a special bond with ‘Locky’ who she calls her best friend. Locky is a Sulphur-Crested Cockatoo and delights at the sight of Rebecca visiting him every morning.

This special interaction with animals is relatable for all wildlife keepers here at the Park and like Rebecca, all would have similar stories to share about their relationship with the animals. For Rebecca, this has positively impacted her life to now see value in what she does.

Rebecca Gaimbili and best friend ‘Locky’ the sulphur-crested cockatoo. POMNP MEDIA

“I am someone that loves Nature and through my experience working with the Wildlife here at Nature Park, I now understand how everything in nature has value whether big or small, they all play an important role in our ecosystem by keeping nature in balance”, says Rebecca Gaimbili.

As a welfare accredited zoo, the Wildlife team at the Port Moresby Nature Park is devoted to the animals in their care, and in ensuring the best possible welfare is given to them. Wildlife Keepers are responsible for feeding, maintaining and cleaning the animals, diet preparation, behavioural observation, record keeping, exhibit maintenance and providing environmental enrichment for the animals in their care.

Port Moresby Nature Park’s CEO Michelle McGeorge said, “The Park is very blessed to have such talented people on the team in the wildlife department, who are committed to the cause of building the Nature Park, and in doing so creating a legacy for future generations of Papua New Guineans to enjoy, but most importantly to inspire our future generations to become the guardians and protectors of Papua New Guinea’s wildlife and biodiversity.”

The Port Moresby Nature Park is dedicated to inspiring in others the guardianship of PNG’s unique natural environment and wildlife whilst continuing to develop and enhance the skills of the wildlife team in line with international zoo keeping standards.