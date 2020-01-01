9 Mile Quarry Settlement Pioneers ‘Settlement to Suburb Upgrade’ Program

National Capital District’s Upgrade of Settlement to Suburb program got off the ground today with the 9Mile Quarry association to pioneer this project.

Prime Minister James Marape launched the program in a show of his government’s support to this initiative and inconsistent with his government’s view to transforming PNG into the Richest Black Nation.

Work has already started over the weekend with houses demolished to make way for roads into this new soon-to-be suburb.

NCDC launched a Strategic Plan to convert settlements into suburbs in 2016.

The plan is to end settlements in Port Moresby by 2026 and the first step to achieve this plan started today.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop says although many will lose properties along the way as the upgrade exercise begins, it is for a better tomorrow.

He said it is an expensive exercise to implement with initial cost estimates in 2016 at 400 million and given the current economic conditions, he says the cost may be higher but adds that money invested in this program is “money well spent”.

15 titles have already been obtained for this area when Moresby South MP, Justin Tkatchenko was the Lands minister and Parkop says they will continue the work until the project is completed.

Moresby South MP, Justin Tkatchenko confirmed processing 15 titles when he was lands minister and concurred with governor Parkop on the importance of upgrading settlements to suburbs.

Prime Minister James Marape applauded the governor for the initiative and announced his government’s support for this program.

He also made a commitment to help settlers who have already been displaced when work started over the weekend for roads to be constructed.

He will put some money to help resettle those affected so roads can be built before the allocation of titles take place.