Foreign Affairs Minister, Patrick Pruaitch has revealed that the government is yet to repatriate remaining 781 stranded citizens from 25 countries.

Eight Papua New Guineans who were stranded in Japan arrived in country this morning.

Also on the flight were two Japanese nationals who are residents in the country.

The Air Niugini flight landed at 4:25 am at Jackson’s International Airport and all 10 passengers are now in quarantine at designated hotels for the next 14 days.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Patrick Pruaitch said, “The Japanese Government and Dai Nippon Construction Company chartered the flight that repatriated 130 Japanese nationals to Japan and on its return leg, brought our citizens back.”

Minister Pruaitch also said, “The government is working closely with the country’s diplomatic missions and consular posts overseas to secure the numbers of citizens abroad, including their personal details.

“The data firmed up thus far by the Department is that there are 789 citizens stranded, eight of them arrived this morning.”

“And these are citizens who made contact with the Foreign Affairs Team seeking assistance to be evacuated.”

He does admit that there are still many who have not made contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs and urges those who want to be repatriated to make contact with the Department.

Mr. Pruaitch said, “In this regard, later this morning I am going to seek the indulgence of the National Executive Council to approve the Budget for the repatriation of our stranded citizens worldwide.”