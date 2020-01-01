54-year old Appears in Court for Rape

Share the News











A 54 year old man appeared briefly before the Waigani Committal Court yesterday for persistent sexual abuse of a minor.

A William Kokole from Southern Highlands Province is accused of sexually penetrating a 13 year old girl at Saraga Six Mile.

Police report say the man sexually abused the girl on three different occasions.

The first incident happened on the 11th of September 2020.

He committed the offence again on the 14th of September 2020 and repeated it the third time on the 19th of September 2020.

He was formally arrested and charged for sexual penetration and persistent sexual abuse.

Magistrate Tracy Ganaii read out his charges yesterday and adjourned the matter to 12th October for police to complete its files.

Kokole has been remanded in custody.