5-year-old Airways pastry chef

Buk bilong Pikinini (BbP) is setting out to show the young children enrolled in its Early Childhood Education program, the importance of education in their future lives.

In order to encourage and motivate the children to aspire to jobs needed in the country, BbP has published a series of books entitled “When I Grow up – I want to be a Teacher, – Pilot, – Store Manager, -Paramedic, – ICT Officer and – Farmer. These new books will be launched during Book Week in August.

BbP aims to create a mini library with a series of professions, that children can learn about and to help them choose their future careers. Filming and photography of children in professional roles is already underway for the next lot, including a Heavy Equipment Operator (Hastings Deering), Pastry Chef (Airways Hotel), Architect (Steamships/Pacific Palms Property), an Engineer (ExxonMobil) as well as a Pharmacist and Nurse with City Pharmacy Limited.

Ten BbP children visited Airways Hotel’s kitchen to learn what it takes to become a Pastry Chef.

The children had the opportunity to see the big kitchen mixers, ovens, tools and ingredients required to produce some of the finest patisseries and baked goods in the country.

5-year-old John Kurai Bure, will be learning how to decorate cakes alongside Airways Pastry Chef, Ms Rubis John, and the visiting children will also be lucky to be able to taste some of the baked creations.

Airways Hotel is a Foundation sponsor of BbP and has been sponsoring a number of Library Learning Centres since 2008 together with other companies under the Constantinou Group banner. This includes Monier, Hebou, Airways Residences and the Sir Theo Foundation.

BbP hopes that this field trip will be one that the children will always remember and will inspire them to want to work for the beautiful hotel that is Airways Hotel. By creating a reader book and a video about this visit, thousands of children across the country can see what it takes to become a Pastry Chef and inspire their career choices.

Filming is carried out by Visual Artist, Robert Weber, and Photography by Roan Paul, who have been assisting BbP with beautiful images for book publishing and Literacy Week videos.

“We are pleased to be a part of this mission as we support the goal of BBP to inspire, motivate and enlighten the kids on the importance of education and its impact on their future career” said Airways General Manager Sunilkumar Panda.

BbP Executive Officer, Leanne Resson expressed gratefulness to Airways Hotel for opening their doors to the children and providing them with such a meaningful real-life experience, to inspire them to want to pursue a career with Airways Hotel.

She added that the support provided by Airways Hotel since 2008 has had an amazing impact on the education outcomes of thousands of children in PNG.