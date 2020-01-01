4th ABG Inauguration

Share the News











The 40 members of the Bougainville House of Representatives including the President Ishmael Toroama were sworn in by the Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika in Buka today.

The swearing in was witnessed by the Prime Minister James Marape, Deputy Speaker, Koni Iguan and outgoing Bougainville President, John Momis.

Following the swearing in ceremony was the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Simon Pentanu was voted back as the Speaker of the Bougainville House of Representatives.

Pentanu won by 24 votes, ahead of contending candidate, Joespeh Watawi who scored 16 votes.

Simon Pentanu will be speaker for the second term serving another five years in the House.

Election of the Deputy Speaker followed there after and Therese Kaetevara, Member for South Bougainville Women has been appointed the deputy speaker.

Inauguration activities continue today in Buka and details of this and more will be on EMTV’s 6pm News.

*Photos Courtesy of #AutonomousBougainvilleGovernment Facebook Page.