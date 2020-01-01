26 C
Port Moresby
September 29, 2020

Bougainville Breaking News News

4th ABG Inauguration

by EMTV Online41
Share the News

The 40 members of the Bougainville House of Representatives including the President Ishmael Toroama were sworn in by the Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika in Buka today.

The swearing in was witnessed by the Prime Minister James Marape, Deputy Speaker, Koni Iguan and outgoing Bougainville President, John Momis.

Following the swearing in ceremony was the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Simon Pentanu was voted back as the Speaker of the Bougainville House of Representatives.

Pentanu won by 24 votes, ahead of contending candidate, Joespeh Watawi who scored 16 votes.

Simon Pentanu will be speaker for the second term serving another five years in the House.

Election of the Deputy Speaker followed there after and Therese Kaetevara, Member for South Bougainville Women has been appointed the deputy speaker.

Inauguration activities continue today in Buka and details of this and more will be on EMTV’s 6pm News.

*Photos Courtesy of #AutonomousBougainvilleGovernment Facebook Page.

EMTV Online
EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

LNG Project Achieves Financial Completion

EMTV Online

ABG Health Department Addressing Medicine Shortage

Fabian Hakalits

Adult Illiteracy: a Growing Concern for PNG

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!