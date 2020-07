Three new cases have been identified and confirmed in the National Capital District today bringing the total number of CCOVID 19 cases in the country to 20.

Prime Minister James Marape confirmed this in a brief interview at Morauta Haus where the National Command Center is and urged the nation to be vigilant.

The PNG Defence and Police Force will be assembled to maintain order in the city, with these announcements expected to be made by SOE Controller, David Manning.